Columbus Macro LLC Sells 45,737 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,737 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up approximately 1.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cougar Global Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 99,638.5% in the second quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 57.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.51.

