Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.59. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 118 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $179.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

In other Community Financial Corp(Maryland) news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

