Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) versus Security Federal Co. (SC) (NASDAQ:SFDL) Financial Review

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Volatility & Risk

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 19.51% 9.46% 0.87% Security Federal Co. (SC) 17.95% 9.47% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and Security Federal Co. (SC), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial Corp(Maryland) $69.24 million 2.60 $11.23 million N/A N/A Security Federal Co. (SC) $40.74 million 2.47 $7.21 million N/A N/A

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Summary

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of February 28, 2019, The Community Financial Corporation operated through 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 5 commercial lending centers. It also operates 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

About Security Federal Co. (SC)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates 16 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

