Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.84.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. 927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $777.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. Analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $152,960.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.