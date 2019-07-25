Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 3,683 Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worldpay by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Worldpay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 914,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

WP stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.18. 430,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,296. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

