Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. MasTec comprises approximately 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.35% of MasTec worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,367. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

