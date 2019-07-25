Comparing Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) and ZEALAND PHARMA/S (OTCMKTS:ZEAL)

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) and ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elite Pharmaceuticals and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elite Pharmaceuticals -122.56% -1,794.40% -34.88% ZEALAND PHARMA/S N/A 59.13% 47.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elite Pharmaceuticals and ZEALAND PHARMA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ZEALAND PHARMA/S 0 1 2 0 2.67

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.14%. Given ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZEALAND PHARMA/S is more favorable than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elite Pharmaceuticals and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elite Pharmaceuticals $7.57 million 5.81 -$9.28 million N/A N/A ZEALAND PHARMA/S $6.02 million 120.45 $92.07 million $3.00 7.85

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ZEALAND PHARMA/S beats Elite Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments. It owns, licenses, and contract manufactures various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 15mg and 30mg capsules, and 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand name; Lodrane D immediate release capsules for OTC allergy treatment; Methadone HCl 10mg tablets for pains under the Dolophine name; and Hydromorphone HCl 8mg tablets for pains under the Dilaudid name. The company also provides Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril name; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia name; Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases; Hydroxyzine HCl 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg tablets for antihistamine treatment under Atarax and Vistaril brand names; Oxycodone HCl immediate release 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg, and 30mg tablets for pains under Roxycodone name; and Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand, as well as SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. It has a manufacturing and license agreement with Epic Pharma LLC; manufacturing and supply agreement with The PharmaNetwork LLC; development and license agreement with SunGen Pharma, LLC; and strategic marketing alliance with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc. USA. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the discovery and development of peptide therapies for complement-mediated diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

