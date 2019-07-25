Comparing Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) & America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NASDAQ:AMX)

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 6.15% 26.07% 4.19%

Dividends

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Liberty Braves Group Series C does not pay a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series C $442.00 million 2.56 $3.97 million $0.10 284.90 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $54.06 billion 0.88 $2.67 billion $0.80 18.06

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series C. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Braves Group Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series C and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 1 3 4 0 2.38

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.57%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

