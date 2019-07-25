Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 101.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 2,540,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,270. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.23.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 25,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,717 shares of company stock worth $517,077. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

