Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Condor Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDOR. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 119,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 332,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

