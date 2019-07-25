Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Conifer stock remained flat at $$3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79. Conifer has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conifer news, Director John William Melstrom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian J. Roney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 331,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,205.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,990 in the last 90 days. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

