Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,213 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 4.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $30,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.31. 1,262,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,300,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.30.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

