Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.81. 54,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,570. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

