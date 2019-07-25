Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €148.18 ($172.30).

ETR CON opened at €131.38 ($152.77) on Tuesday. Continental has a 52-week low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a 52-week high of €198.85 ($231.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €124.19.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

