Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €175.00 by Warburg Research

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s current price.

CON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €148.18 ($172.30).

Shares of CON opened at €130.70 ($151.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a fifty-two week high of €198.85 ($231.22). The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

