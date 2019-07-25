Contrasting EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) & RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 1.63% 6.27% 3.72% RealReal N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZCORP and RealReal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $813.52 million 0.68 $39.05 million $0.79 12.63 RealReal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than RealReal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EZCORP and RealReal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00 RealReal 0 2 5 0 2.71

EZCORP presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.28%. RealReal has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given EZCORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than RealReal.

Summary

EZCORP beats RealReal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. It also provides payday and installment loan products through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated a total of 988 locations comprising 508 United States pawn stores primarily under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 340 Mexico pawn stores primarily under the Empeño Fácil name; 113 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru under the GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo names; and 27 financial services stores in Canada under the CASHMAX name. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

