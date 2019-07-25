Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Control4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Control4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of CTRL remained flat at $$23.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. 59,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,462. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76. Control4 has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.64 million. Control4 had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Control4 will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $84,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $554,898.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,944 shares of company stock worth $686,674. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Control4 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Control4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Control4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

