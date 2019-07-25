Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 232,592 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC began coverage on Dow Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $982.53 million, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 150,559 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 263,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 127,307 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.