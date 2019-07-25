Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “For 2019, the company expects modest growth in unit volume, majorly driven by North America. Further, it formed a joint venture (JV) with Sailun in Vietnam to manufacture TBR tires, one of the popular tires sold in North America. Reducing dependence on China for tire production will lower its tariff costs, thereby, driving the bottom line. The company continues to develop superior products, which will likely cater to the market demand. However, challenging market conditions in Europe and Latin America, and cautious Asia market are likely to hamper Cooper Tire’s volume in international markets in the upcoming quarters. Also, soaring tariff costs on TBR tires imported from China to the United States is a headwind. Further, the company’s exposure to volatility in raw materials and competition with its peers are hampering profits.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTB. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $619.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

