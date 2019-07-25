Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.77.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.20. 500,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,456. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. Copart has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $674,564.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

