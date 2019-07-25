Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$1.30 at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capstone Mining in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.42.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

