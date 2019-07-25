Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CORE. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of CORE opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Core-Mark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.