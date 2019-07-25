CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.75 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.07-5.13 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.07-5.13 EPS.

NYSE COR traded down $8.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,393.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,695,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

