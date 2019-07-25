Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.53 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.42. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.51 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $4,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,567,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,304 shares of company stock worth $11,116,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,568,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,355,000 after buying an additional 407,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,154,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,560,000 after buying an additional 281,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 132,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.