Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1,160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,208,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,002. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Corning had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Corning’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

