Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Major Shareholder Sells $211,289.12 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 39,716 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,289.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,305,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings A/S Novo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,400,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,600,000.00.

CRVS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 186,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.39 and a current ratio of 12.39. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.