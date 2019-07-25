CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks to $650.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $621.60.

Shares of CSGP traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.43. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $632.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total transaction of $174,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,029,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

