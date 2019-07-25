Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,633,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 607,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 754,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $153,637,000 after purchasing an additional 412,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,757,000 after purchasing an additional 386,144 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

COST stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $281.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,570. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

