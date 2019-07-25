COVA One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.02 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. During the last week, COVA has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00293335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.01656242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00120383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000639 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,480,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

