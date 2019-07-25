Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0010

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and YoBit. Cream has a market cap of $43,736.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded up 118.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.33 or 0.01142862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00274213 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004767 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004831 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

