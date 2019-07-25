Creativecoin Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Creativecoin

Creativecoin (CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

