Cred (LBA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.20 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cred has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io and UEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00290216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.01664930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,471,570 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

