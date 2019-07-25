Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €46.50 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.14 ($60.63).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €44.07 ($51.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.65. Covestro has a one year low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a one year high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

