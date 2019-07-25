Credit Suisse Group Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $140.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pentair to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.36.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $123.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $126.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 11,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $1,449,440.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,727 shares of company stock worth $2,175,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $292,039,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $102,073,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $72,632,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 759,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 433,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

