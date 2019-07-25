Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Underperform

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

RYAAY stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $110.08.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 21.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $35,000. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

