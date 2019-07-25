Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 134.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 213.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 112,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.