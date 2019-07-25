Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRA. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.90 ($89.42).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA stock opened at €77.62 ($90.26) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.03.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.