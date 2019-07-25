Critical Comparison: Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Box Ships (NYSE:TEUFF)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Frontline and Box Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 5 2 0 2.29 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontline presently has a consensus price target of $7.16, indicating a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Frontline’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than Box Ships.

Volatility & Risk

Frontline has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontline and Box Ships’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $742.27 million 1.86 -$8.88 million ($0.14) -58.07 Box Ships $17.49 million 0.00 -$226.62 million N/A N/A

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 5.52% 3.08% 1.14% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontline beats Box Ships on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

