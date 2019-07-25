Critical Contrast: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) versus CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 14.62% 7.00% 2.36% RLJ Lodging Trust 11.10% 6.19% 3.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 1 7 4 0 2.25 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus price target of $124.11, indicating a potential downside of 4.11%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $22.29, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and RLJ Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH $5.42 billion 9.92 $671.00 million $5.48 23.61 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.76 billion 1.71 $188.64 million $2.26 7.67

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $4.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

