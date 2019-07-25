Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Tom Brophy Purchases 426 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy acquired 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,668 ($61.00) per share, with a total value of £19,885.68 ($25,984.16).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Tuesday, April 30th, Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,143 ($67.20), for a total value of £102,860 ($134,404.81).

Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 54 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,608 ($60.21). The company had a trading volume of 391,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,054.22. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a one year high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,930.50 ($64.43).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.