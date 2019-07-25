Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Receives $20.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAPL shares. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 126,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 258.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAPL opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.38. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,909.09%.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.