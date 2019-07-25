CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,997,000 after buying an additional 2,867,186 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CSX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,382,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in CSX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,388,000 after buying an additional 290,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after buying an additional 646,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,667. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

