CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 138,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,667. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

