CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $120.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY19 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,870. The company has a market capitalization of $951.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.29. CTS has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CTS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

