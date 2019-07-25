CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.44 for the period. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.66-1.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,664. CubeSmart has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.37.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $193,932.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,254.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $176,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

