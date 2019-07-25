Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,584. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $1,448,141.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,283.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.32 per share, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

