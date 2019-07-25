Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Invesco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 21.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 847.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

IVZ traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. 592,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,740. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Canion acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,252,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,619,199. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

