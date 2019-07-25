Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,287,000 after buying an additional 97,885 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $966,262,000 after purchasing an additional 350,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,624,000 after purchasing an additional 53,511 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.94. 43,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $192.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.34.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

