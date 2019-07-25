Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Cerner by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 80,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Cerner by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 227,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cerner by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Cerner by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, Director R Halsey Wise purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.76 per share, with a total value of $499,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $3,324,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.76. 2,267,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,889. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

