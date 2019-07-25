Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.01. 55,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $121.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $414,954.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,300.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,256 shares of company stock worth $35,900,627. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

